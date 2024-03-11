I’ve survived 5 assassination attempts on my life, says Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer

The lead Lawyer of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has called on his colleagues to move past blackmail, lies, and backstabbing and focus on the task of getting their client out of prison.

He also explained how he has survived five assassination attempts in the course of defending the IPOB leader.

According to him, despite achieving significant milestone in securing the freedom of Kanu and other comrades in 2017 and 2018 respectively, both state and non-state actors have attempted to eliminate him through various inordinate means, part of which was the invasion of his ancestral home in Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area, Anambra State, by security agencies.

Ejiofor said these in a statement titled, “Crucial Clarifications Regarding The Case/Trial Of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

He said, “I have maintained a deliberate silence amidst the unfolding developments in the ongoing hearing on Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case. However, due to recent compelling circumstances and for record purposes, I find it necessary to provide some clarifications. It is crucial for Biafrans and Ezigbo Umuchineke to take note of the following points:

“I joined Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s legal team in December, 2015 and eventually took on the role of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s lead Counsel and also as the IPOB General/Lead Counsel in January, 2016.

“Since 2015, I have diligently performed my professional duties in defending Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB while upholding ethical standards.

“Despite achieving significant and unprecedented victories/milestone in securing the release of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other comrades in 2017 and 2018 respectively, I have also worked tirelessly to secure the release of numerous IPOB members from detention facilities – both at the federal and state levels – possibly numbering in their thousands.

“These efforts have not gone without consequent repercussions, as both state and non-state actors have attempted to eliminate me through various inordinate means, part of which was the invasion of my ancestral home in Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area, Anambra State, by Nigerian Security agents, which murderous operation was bankrolled by a monster from my town whose identity and clandestine role is now a subject of public concerns.

“During this operation, many civilians were murdered in their prime and over 30 houses were burnt, all in a bid to eliminate me at all costs and by any means for being Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s Attorney and IPOB Lead counsel.

“Since their evil mission was not completely accomplished on December 2 2019, another bloody invasion of my ancestral home was carried out in June 2021, this time with specifics, confirming my availability at the time of invasion. Acting on this strong lead, my house was invaded at the wee hours of the morning of June 6 2021, and my Personal Assistant in the person of Mr. Samuel Okoro was gruesomely murdered, his dead body dumped in the boot of my car and subsequently set ablaze at Neni, in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“Three of my wards, to wit; Ugochukwu Lawrence, Felix Okafor and Ikenna Chibuike abducted during this bloody invasion are still in detention till date, even as I struggle day in and day out to secure their release.

“Between the year 2015 and 2021, I have escaped five consecutive brutal assassination attempts ostensibly carried out by those who were on a specific instruction to kill me by any means and at all cost, and not because I am a criminal but because I was defending Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Ezigbo Umuchineke.

“Those seeking to harm me have continued in their efforts, but their identities and strategies have been exposed and narrowed down to regular actors who now resorted to funding cult groups aiming to assassinate me.

“It should be noted that I have provided diligent and pro bono professional services to members of the IPOB peaceful global movement. I have repeatedly challenged anyone who claims otherwise, to provide evidence of payments for my legal services but none has been presented till date.

“The right to choice of counsel is a constitutionally guaranteed right which has been exercised by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“This year marked it nine (9) good years that I have been on this case and without blemish too, despite relentless blackmail, backstabbing, and evil contrive by those who were ordinarily, supposed to align with the same objectives in the discharge of this onerous task.

“Despite challenges and attempts to undermine my work, I remain steadfast in providing legal services to IPOB – a peaceful global movement – as their General/Lead Counsel.

“I refrained from commenting on Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case to avoid undue interference with any legal strategies being adopted by those currently seized of the matter.

“It is not in my character to engage in public critiques or pre-emptive statements regarding legal strategies, unlike what was obtainable in the past by those who are currently in the lead. The team need to focus on the task before them and deliver in their mandate towards freeing Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“It is time to move past blackmail, lies, and backstabbing and focus on the task at hand.

“I urge my colleagues leading the legal team and their handlers, to concentrate on the case and refrain from engaging in unnecessary blackmail against me and/or the erudite legal Silk – Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN. I hope that my colleagues will do all that is required of them to free Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, a feat I single handedly achieved in 2017. It is time for them to repeat this same feat in 2024.

“By providing this clarification, I hope those affected will reconsider their actions and refrain from continuing in their futile attempts at tarnishing my hard earned reputation with baseless accusations. Failure of which, I might be compelled to make an exposé to Biafrans who deserve to know the truth.

“The serial fraudster in Finland who is relentlessly exploring the opportunity created for him by the vulnerability of some misguided people, listening to his lies and propaganda, has no interest whatsoever in securing the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, but sees it as an opportunity to grip firm and hold more strongly on the wheel of his fraudulent empire, even to the devastating detriment of our people at home.

“It is crucial to remain cautious and focused on securing the release of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, disregarding distractions and false narratives propagated by certain individuals.”