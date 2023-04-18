I’ve sufficient experience to impact the lives of my constituents – Senator-elect 

By Peter Amine

Plateau Central Senator-elect, Mr Diket Plang, says that he has sufficient experience to positively impact the lives of constituents as member of the National Assembly.

Plang, who is the only Senator elected on the platform of APC in Plateau, stated this on Tuesday in Jos while addressing newsmen.

The Senator-elect said that he was opportuned to have represented his people as a councillor and later led as chairman of Pankshin Local Government as part of his current constituency.

He said that he was also a commissioner in Plateau Government and an adviser to two different governors.

“I was elected to the Plateau State House of Assembly and I represented the good people of Pankshin North Constituency.

“I have my experience as a legislator at the state and local government levels and I have experience as an executive member at the local government and at the state levels.

“And with the experience at the federal level as an executive appointee, I feel that I have sufficient experience to climb to the next level of the legislative arm, that is the National Assembly.

“I feel equipped to efficiently, progressively and mentally represent my constituents at the National Assembly,” he said.

Plang assured that he would hit the ground running on his first day in the National Assembly because he had all the lawmaking experiences.

According to him, he would not need time to aclamatise like those who were elected as legislator for the first time.

The Senator-elect said that the crux of lawmaking was appropriaton and that he was versed in the area, having cut his teeth at the local government level and honed the skill at the state level.

He said that he would not be learning how to move motions or bills like newbies.

“I will be mentally sound, know the roles of each committee and ensure that my people benefit maximally in the appropriation of funds.

“Having studied appropriation functions of various government agencies and quota system in employment, I have the right on oversight function to find out what is the percentage of my people.

“So I must make sure that my people are in the system just as any other state.

“And in oversight function, I must make sure that all funds appropriated to my state or my constituents are released and the purpose the money is meant is executed appropriately,” he added.

He said that he had the capacity to lobby, having worked in various offices .

He said that he would lobby in humility to ensure that he got what was meant for his constituency.(NAN)(