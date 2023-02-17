I’ve requisite credentials to govern Ogun, NNPP candidate boasts

By Akeem Abas

Mr Olufemi Oguntoyinbo, a Governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Ogun, says he possess all the requisite credentials, as the youngest governorship candidate, to govern the state.

Oguntoyinbo made the declarations in Ibadan, while featuring in a personality programme, “Speak Out”, organised by the Oyo State NUJ Correspondents Chapel.

According to him, I am 42 year old. I am a God sent candidate to rescue Ogun State with my blueprints of creating new Ogun State of my dream.

“I have all it takes because Nigerians have been clamouring for youths to come on board to use their expertise to turn the country’s political narrative around.

“I am coming on board to build new Ogun State. I have my blueprint on how new Ogun State will look like,” he said.

Oguntoyinbo, however, bluntly declared that he would not step down for any candidate in the race to the state Government House, assuring his supporters that he would win the election on March 11.

“I am not going to step down in this contest, because my coming out for this election is a God’s project on rescue mission in Ogun.

“I am not stepping down for anybody, because, I am not ready to tarnish my rising profile. I will not step down, because I do not want to disappoint my followers. I am the youngest among the candidates,” he said.

The NNPP governorship candidate blamed the present situation in Nigeria, especially the current naira scarcity on the failure of those in charge of its implementation. (NAN)