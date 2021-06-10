I’ve not resigned as Imo Deputy Govornor, says Prof. Njoku

 Prof. Placid Njoku says he has resigned as Deputy Governor of Imo.

This is contained in a statement by Njoku’s Chief Press Secretary, Ozioma Ukwuoma in Owerri on .

Njoku dismissed social media reports that he resigned as baseless and urged the good people of Imo and the general public disregard the reports.

“My attention has been drawn the fake news circulating in the social media purporting that the deputy governor of Imo, Prof. Placid Njoku has resigned.

“While it our practice ignore such baseless stories, the need put the truth out concerned Imo has necessitated this rebuttal.

“This story has iota of truth in it but is a mere figment of the imaginations of those working against the government and people of .

“Prof. Njoku enjoys a robust working relationship with his boss, Gov. Hope Uzodimma, and indeed with every member of the state executive council, including members of the state legislature,’’ he said.

Ukwuoma urged the people to disregard such unfounded rumour and continue to support efforts to sustain the peace and development of the state. (NAN)

