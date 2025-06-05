I’ve no plan to join APC—-Ex- PDP guber candidate

Chief Ifeanyi-Chukwuma Odii, the governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 governorship election in Ebonyi says he has no plans to defect

Christian Ogbonna

Chief Ifeanyi-Chukwuma Odii, the governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 governorship election in Ebonyi says he has no plans to defect to All Progressives Congress (APC).

Odii said this in a statement issued Abakaliki on Wednesday.

APC is the ruling party in Ebonyi as well as at the Federal level.

He said he was yet to see any compelling reason, ideological, political, or developmental that would warrant such a decision.

“My attention has been drawn to public remarks credited to the Chairman of the APC in Ebonyi, Mr Stanley Okoro-Emegha, saying that I, Odii, is considering a move to join his party.

“Let me categorically state that I am not considering joining the APC, now or in the foreseeable future

.

“I am yet to see any compelling reason, ideological, political, or developmental that would warrant such a decision.

“My commitment remains firmly with the ideals of purposeful leadership, people-oriented governance, and genuine democratic progress, ” he said.

He said those values continued to guide his actions and political engagements.

“I believe in building a society anchored on justice, equity, and service, not opportunism or political convenience.

” I acknowledge Emegha’s right to express his opinions and promote his party.

“However, I urge political actors, especially those in leadership positions, to refrain from speculative statements that may mislead the public or distort the political landscape of Ebonyi State.

“My focus remains on contributing meaningfully to the growth and development of our dear state and nation, through platforms and processes that truly reflect the will and welfare of the people,” Odii said.

He said he appreciated the continued support, trust, and encouragement from his supporters, well-wishers, and the entire people of Ebonyi. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)