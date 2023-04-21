“I’ve no fears, Nigerians will defend our democracy” – Buhari

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari says democracy has a bright future in Nigeria.

Fielding questions from newsmen after Friday’s Eid-el-Fitr prayers in Abuja, the president said his conviction was based on Nigerians’ disposition to defend democracy against all threats.

“Nigerians appreciate the stability of democracy.

“The outcome of the 2023 elections in which more than 10 governors failed to make it to the Senate sent a message that Nigerians know the power of their votes and how to use them.

“Nigerians cherish democracy. They have shown their love for it and will defend it against real or perceived threats.

“They will continue to vote one way or the other depending on their preferences,’’ President Buhari said.

He assured that the May 29 handover date to a new administration remained sacrosanct.

“God willing, nothing will stop the handover,’’ he assured.

On his plans after leaving office, the president said he felt fulfilled that God had made it possible for him to serve two terms of four years each and looked forward to an orderly handover.

“I thank God for what He has done for me personally and for what He has enabled us to achieve.

“I am looking forward to returning to my town; to be as far away as I can from Abuja so that the in-coming president will have the time and the space to take decisions without my distracting him.’’ (NAN)