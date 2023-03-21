I’ve broken glass ceilings hindering youngsters- Makinde

By Akeem Abas

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says he has broken the glass ceilings preventing youngsters in the state from attaining what they desired in life.

Makinde made the disclosure on Tuesday at a re-election victory celebration held at Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort in Akanran, Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Makinde was declared the winner of the March 18 governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

NAN reports that the victory celebration was organised by Chief Dotun Sanusi at the mini stadium of his expansive Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort.

The governor said that his administration was building a state, where everyone would have opportunities, irrespective of the son of whom they are.

According to him, the young ones can now attain whatever position they desire.

“I want our youngsters to take notice of this. There is no more glass ceiling in Oyo State. Seyi Makinde has broken all the glass ceilings.

“I have broken the glass ceilings for the youngsters in the state. Our young ones can now attain whatever positions they desire,” he said.

Makinde said that his re-election was aided by certain circumstances, coupled with his sterling performances in office.

He assured the people of the state that his administration would not discriminate on the basis of religious, ethnic and political affiliations in the distribution of democratic dividends to them.

The governor, while thanking Sanusi for organising the mega party, appreciated other critical stakeholders that ensured his electoral victory in 31 of the 33 local government areas of the state.

He apparently referred to the stiff opposition against him, especially from some political godfathers that have big followership.

Makinde said that the level of political education of the electorate was high and the people did not allow godfathers to dictate to them.

According to him, now the campaign is over. It is left for us to forge ahead.

He said: “The task ahead is to continue the the good work and take our people from poverty to prosperity.

“It is a call for more works for the progress of Oyo State.

“I assure you that my administration will not discriminate on the basis of religion and ethnicity or where you come from.

“We will not discriminate against those who did not support us. This will be a government for the people of Oyo State and the progress of Oyo State.”

Sanusi, in an interview with journalists, narrated how he turned down offers to support Atiku Abubakar against the President-elect, Bola Tinubu and Makinde as the Governor.

“I was called to support Atiku Abubakar, the PDP Presidential candidate during the presidential election, but I insisted on supporting Sen. Bola Tinubu of APC, who is now the President-elect.

“I also stood my ground that I would support Makinde’s re-election. They said Makinde will not win because he refused to support Atiku.

“But, I was sure he would emerge, because his performance was unprecedented during his first term as the governor of the state,” he said.

NAN reports that the event featured prayer sessions for the state and Nigeria by the various religious groups present.

There was also acrobatics performance by some students on Makinde’s personal scholarship.

Among those in attendance were leadership of the various religious groups, traditional rulers, traders, artisans, people living with disabilities, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) leaders, trado-medical practitioners and ace entertainers.(NAN)