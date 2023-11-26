ITSM, Migration, DevOps, AI, other tech experts to gather at Ado Ekiti

Ado, Ekiti State, is gearing up for a groundbreaking event set to redefine Africa’s tech landscape as November 30th will be another date for tech experts specializing in cloud technology, ITSM, Migration, DevOps and AI will gather at the Arowolo Gardens, Fajuyi, Ado Ekiti, for the much-anticipated 2023 Alluvium’s Cloud Connect summit.

Having met the quota for physical registration, the online registration link – https://alluvium.net/event/register- is still very much open for tech enthusiasts, business owners, and IT professionals to embrace an opportunity to delve into the transformative power of cloud technology.

Speakers at the event include Erica Larson, an esteemed Atlassian Community Leader, Samuel Kojo Desu Acheampong of Onpoint Africa, Olaniyan Remilekun, AI experts, Naj Irshad and Rodney Nissen, and Ekiti State Commissioner for Innovation and Digital Economy, Seun Fakuade.

Recall that the 2 days Ekiti Innovation Summit held between November 21 and 22, attended by tech experts across the country and beyond, was sponsored by the Ekiti State Ministry of Innovation and Digital Economy in partnership with Alluvium and some other companies.

Alluvium HQ, a distinguished Atlassian trusted Marketplace partner, is propelling Africa into the forefront of the ongoing cloud revolution and the Cloud Connect summit serves as a crucial platform for individuals, businesses, startups, and tech enthusiasts to tap into the vast potentials of cloud computing; operational revolution, cost efficiency, scalability, seamless collaboration in the rapidly evolving digital landscape, career growth and expertise in the era of remote work.

Jointly owned by Taiwo Ojo and Wale Olojo, Alluvium HQ is unveiling the vast horizons of cloud connectivity with its clear mandate to empower attendees of the summit with invaluable insights, hands-on experiences, and bespoke solutions to bridge Africa’s position in the global technological divide particularly, within the ever-evolving realm of cloud computing.

Topicals are cloud technology for security, compliance, migration strategies, cost optimization, collaboration, and its impact on startups and remote work environments.

Meanwhile on November 31, there would be a program for staff of the company to do overall assessment and evaluation; review of contracts, activities during the ongoing year.

December 1 has been declared a work free day for staff by the management .

