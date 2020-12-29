It’s unfair to say I called for a coup – Bishop Kukah

Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Kukah has debunked the impression that he called for a coup in his recent Chrismas message.

While addressing a media conference with select journalists at St Bakhita Secretariat in Sokoto Monday night, Bishop Kukah said it was unfair for journalists or any news medium to report that he called for a coup.

Newsdiaryonline reports that it was the Information Minister, Lai Mohammed who first to urge clerics not to seek a violent overthrow of government.That was followed by the Buhari Media Organisation which said Kukah’s call for a coup was ungodly.Other pro-government groups have followed the official line ever since.

During the Sokoto briefing, the Bishop however, expressed his disgust at the fact that some section of Nigerians failed to understand the purport of his message, which sprang from his love for the country.

Kukah said, “I am pained and very sad that my emergency critics never see that many innocent lives are being lost on a daily basis. The loss of lives in the last ten years, even before the advent of this administration, calls for concern.

“The reactions are a reflection of every citizen that make up Nigeria. It is sad that when you drop something in Nigeria, everybody goes back to their enclave and abandon the larger picture. I am someone who never takes offense to what people say about me.

“What I said was my opinion based on evidence and what has happened in Nigeria, and if you looked into the records, there is evidence that justifies that statement, and if anyone thinks I am wrong, they should come out with a superior position.

“It is unfair for a journalist or news medium to report that I called for a coup while expressing my personal view about Nigeria,” he noted.

To those calling him to drop his priesthood cassock and join the political fray, he said he would join politics only during the time of late Aminu Kano.

“I have no plan and will never play partisan politics for any reason. Those who link my message to partisan politics are only playing to the gallery.

“Take, for instance, brilliant Nigerian youths making comments about Chelsea or Arsenal and have never been to England, does that make them players of such club sides?

“So, why will someone think because Bishop Kukah is speaking therefore he is a politician? People who make this argument are totally ignorant of elementary politics and ignorant of the role of a Priest.

“The truth is that a lot of us have not seen a priest saying what I am saying. The truth of the matter is, we are all in politics, but party politics for me, no. I am not a member of any political party and I cannot be. If it comes to voting, I do my right.

“Whatever I said can please or displease anyone, but that is my own opinion and doesn’t stop others from saying their own opinion. If you think my motive is wrong, say yours.

“I have no problem with Muslims, Christians, or any other religion but what I don’t like is when someone is using a religious issue to play politics, it is wrong.”

With reports by ashenewsonline and nationalaccordnewspaper