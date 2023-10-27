It’s time to rally behind Tinubu – Buratai

By Sumaila Ogbaje

A former Chief of Army Staff and Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, Gen. Tukur Buratai, has called on Nigerians to rally behind President Bola Tinubu to actualise his Renewed Hope Agenda.

Buratai made the call in a statement on Friday in Abuja, in reaction to the Supreme Court verdict that affirmed the victory of Tinubu as duly elected president during the Feb. 25 Presidential Election.

He said the apex court had in a significant development, rendered its verdict in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu, thereby dismissing the claims put forth by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party.

According to him, the ruling is a clear indication that the court found merit in the arguments presented by the APC and President Tinubu.

“The decision holds significant implications for the political landscape, potentially shaping future policies and governance under President Tinubu’s leadership.

“I am urging all Nigerians, particularly politicians, to graciously accept the judgment of the Supreme Court and extend their support to President Tinubu.

“It is crucial for the stability and progress of the nation that we unite behind our elected leader.

“By setting aside personal and political differences, we can collectively work towards the betterment of our country,” he said.

Buratai said President Tinubu’s success in leading Nigeria would largely depend on the cooperation and collaboration of individuals, regardless of their affiliations.

He said it was only through unity and a shared vision that the nation could address the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

The former army chief called on Nigerians to strive for a prosperous and harmonious Nigeria under President Tinubu’s leadership.

According to him, President Tinubu has been handed a crucial opportunity to steer Nigeria towards a promising future.

He said it was imperative that the president remained resolute and unwavering in his commitment to implementing his renewed hope agenda.

“The path ahead may be challenging, but it is vital that President Tinubu remains focused and concentrates his efforts on bringing about positive change in Nigeria.

“By prioritising key issues such as economic development, social welfare, and good governance, President Tinubu has the potential to make a lasting impact on the lives of Nigerians.

“With determination and careful planning, he can contribute to the progress and prosperity of the nation.

“It is my hope that President Tinubu seizes this opportunity with dedication and perseverance, always keeping the best interests of the Nigerian people at heart,” Buratai added. (NAN)

