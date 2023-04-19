It’s time for Okunland to produce Kogi governor- Group

By Stephen Adeleye

A political pressure group, Okun4Gov Strategy Committee, says it is almost certain that the next governor of Kogi will emerge from the Okunland.

The group said this in a statement jointly signed by its Coordinator Prof Mike Ikupolati and Co-ordinator Mr Sola Enikanolaye in Lokoja.



It said that the emergence of Sen. Dino Melaye as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate as well as that of Elder Leke Abejide, as the candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) was a right step in right direction.

”We are very delighted to know that, Sen. Dino Melaye and Hon. Leke Abejide have won their parties’ primaries for the Governorship tickets of Kogi on the platforms of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and African Democratic Congress respectively.



”Your victories have filled us with immense joy as they give hope and much-needed impetus to our quest for an Okun person to become governor for the first time in the history of our state.



”The time to close ranks to achieve success in our quest has come; so, we must all work together in unity to achieve this common objective.

”It is our hope that the larger interest of Okunland in particular and Kogi State in general will be the primary focus,” the group said.

It added that the clamor for a governor of Okun extraction was not from an entitlement point of view but for equity, fairness and justice.

“We are, by this medium, extending our hands of fellowship to our brothers in the other Senatorial Districts of the state while seeking their understanding and support for our quest.

”Once again, our heartfelt congratulations to Sen. Dino Melaye and Elder Leke Abejide on their party’s primary elections victory.

“May the dream of an Okun person becoming governor be a reality this time,” the group said. (NAN)