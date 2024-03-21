It’s our collective interest for Mr. President to succeed – Gov Adeleke

Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has stated that it is the collective efforts of all, for Mr. President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed

…Osun state supports housing for civil servants

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has stated that it is the collective efforts of all, for Mr. President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed as leader and political father of the nation.

He stated this while playing host to members of the Federal Housing Authority, FHA who paid him a courtesy call at his new rehabilitated Government House on Monday, which also makes it the first official assignment to be performed at the new abode.

This is as he also added that Osun state supports housing for civil servants under the present administration.

While congratulating the new management of the housing authority, Governor Adeleke wished them successful tenure.

The State helmsman however said that Mr. President is aware of the complete support which Osun State Government has for his policies and programmes for the country.

While assuring them of his support, Governor Adeleke asserted that his Government would not leave out anything in supporting the government of Bola Tinubu, and in making the housing project a fruitful one in Osun state, he added that the state is open for partnership with the Federal Housing Authority, FHA for the President’s Housing Agenda for all, to which he added that luckily for the state, there is a stakeholder who is from the state, among the board.

He therefore urged “the housing management to continue to place national interest above any political interest as the bottomline to achieve set goals, and as well, accountability to our people.”

He also assured them that he would continue to relate with Mr President in brotherhood and comradeship, and that his administration’ has demonstrated willingness to support the efforts of Mr President to set the ship of the country right and pilot it out of the present socio-economic quagmire.

While responding, the Chief Executive, Chairman of Federal Housing Authority Board, Hon. Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo appreciated the Governor for the warm welcome given to him and his team, despite the short notice.

He added that they brought good tidings from President Bola Tinubu on how to develop and build low-cost houses for both low and medium income earners in the State.

He explained that the housing board have toured the South West states, where Osun state happens to be part of, and that the buildings will be sold to low income civil servants.

He explained further that the government has promised to give them cooperation, and assured them of their partnership, which he said will in turn bring about job creation, trading as well as provision of affordable shelter for the people of the state, particularly the civil servants.