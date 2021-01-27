It’s official, Jega floats online newspaper, plans monthly magazine

(Photo: Mahmud Jega: Credit:Daily Nigerian)

One of the most respected journalists and columnists from the northern part of Nigeria, Malam Mahmud Jega, has announced the formation of a new company creatively named 21st Century Media Services.

Jega, in a letter introducing the company dated 22nd January 2021, said the company has its online newspaper, also uniquely known as 21st Century Chronicle.

The former deputy editor-in-chief of Daily Trust, also announced in the statement he signed as editor-in-chief, that the new company plans to “publish a monthly magazine later this year.”

The statement titled: “Introducing 21stCentury Chronicle,” reads in part: “I write to convey to you our warm regards and to introduce to you our new company, 21st Century Media Services and its online newspaper, 21st Century Chronicle.

“We intend to cover major areas of our national life and also several exclusive content to our readers. We plan to publish a monthly magazine later this year.

“I invite you to access our website www.21stcenturychronicle.com

He also announced Nurudeen M. Abdallah as the paper’s editor.