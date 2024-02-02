It’s necessary to revisit our waning values – Information Minister

.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has stressed the importance of the National Values Charter being promoted by the Government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He made the remark during a courtesy visit by executive members of the Chartered Institute of Human Capital Development (CIHCD) in his office in Abuja.

Minister Idris stressed the government’s commitment to rebuilding national values, stating that for a nation to prosper, its citizens must be in the driving seat, making their contributions and being patriotic. He revealed that the President would soon launch the Charter and invited stakeholders like the Institute to collaborate with the government by including attitudinal changes in their training programs.

“Over the years, we have seen an erosion of values in our society,” Minister Idris said. “However, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we are determined to rebuild trust, patriotism, and a sense of national unity.” Recognising the significance of human capital development, he lauded CIHCD’s role in shaping the minds and values of young Nigerians.

The Minister elaborated on the National Values Charter: “This initiative recognises the reciprocal relationship between Nigerians and their country. It outlines not only the responsibilities of citizens but also the commitments expected from the nation towards its people.” He emphasised the importance of mutual respect, equity, and fulfilling obligations on both sides.

“While our core values have always existed,” Minister Idris remarked, “we seem to have forgotten them. Immorality has overshadowed morality, and patriotism has waned. The National Values Charter aims to reclaim these values and make Nigerians proud of their country and identity again.”

Mr. Idris expressed optimism about the collaboration between the Ministry and CIHCD in guiding young Nigerians toward realizing their full potential for the nation’s good.

Earlier in his remark, the President of the Chartered Institute of Human Capital Development, Cyril Ogbolu Chi, expressed his desire to partner with the Ministry of Information and National Orientation. He highlighted the Institute’s shared commitment to national development and offered its expertise in capacity building and public awareness campaigns.

CIHCD President lauded the Ministry’s renewed focus on national orientation, stating, “This aligns perfectly with our efforts to impact younger Nigerians within our spheres of influence positively.”

The high point of the event was the conferment of the fellowship of the Chartered Institute of Human Capital Development of Nigeria on the Minister in recognition of his efforts.

