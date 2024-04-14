It’s Finally Here: The Maiden Nigeria Police Awards And commendations, by Adewole Kehinde

“Vision sees the stars; mission carves the path to reach them….” ― Aloo Denish Obiero



On July 3, 2023, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, ordered the resuscitation of the awards and commendation system for the Nigeria Police Force, implemented under his administration’s guidance, to enhance motivation and encouragement among police officers.

The elite of Nigerian society and politics will gather at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja on Monday, April 15, 2024, under the chairmanship of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to present awards to deserving members of the Nigeria Police Force.

This historic event, organised in conjunction with Lenders Consult International, marks a significant milestone in the commitment of the 22nd Indigenous Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, to recognise and celebrate the exceptional contributions of officers to public safety, crime prevention, and community engagement.

The uniqueness of this award and commendation is that it now covers all officers involved in every major case, moving away from solely focusing on arresting officers or commanders.

Another unique thing about this award and commendation is that it is in line with the provisions of Section 92 of the Police Act 2020 and Order 68 of the Force Orders and Instructions and will be a milestone in recognising the collective efforts of all officers in upholding law and order in the nation.

The selection process for the awards involved nominations from all levels of the police force, followed by a meticulous review by a collation committee comprising senior officers and representatives from Lenders Consult International. This transparent and equitable process ensures that every deserving officer is recognized for their exceptional contributions.

There is no doubt that the nominees were meticulously selected, as can be seen from the list below:

CRIME BUSTER OF THE YEAR

CSP Odeyeyiwa Oladimeji

O/C Anti-Kidnapping Unit

Imo State Command

CSP Aliyu Shaba

Divisional Police Officer

Ekpan Division, Delta State Command

DSP Adeyemi Akeem

Team Leader

Monitoring Unit, Zone 2

COMMUNITY POLICING ADVOCATE OF THE YEAR

CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel Fipma, psc

Commissioner of Police

Kano State Command

CSP Adeniyi Adekunle

Divisional Police Officer

Kenta Division, Ogun State Command

SP Larrycarr Augustus Nwapi

Divisional Police Officer

C Division Jos, Plateau State Command



TRAFFIC WARDEN OF THE YEAR

GRADE I Salisu Haruna

Traffic Warden

Enugu State Command

GRADE II Abdullahi Ibrahim

Traffic Warden

Area Command Dutse, Jigawa State Command

GRADE III Alabi Kayode

Traffic Warden

Kwara State Command

POLICE SPORTS PERSON OF THE YEAR

CORPORAL Abbey Yetunde

International Super Flyweight Female Champion

Force Headquarters Abuja

CORPORAL Collins Obi

National Swimming Champion

Force Headquarters, Abuja

CONSTABLE Tombrapa Grikpa

Cycling Gold Medalist & African 200M Sprint Champion

Force Headquarters, Abuja

CYBERCRIME BUSTER OF THE YEAR

Nigeria Police Force National

Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NC)

Force Headquarters Abuja

ASP Zubairu Usman

O/C Cybercrime

Adamawa State Command

ASP Kabir Auwal

State Criminal Investigation Department,

Katsina State Command

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER OF THE YEAR

SP Haruna Abdullahi

Police Public Relations Officer

Kano State Command

SP Edafe Bright

Police Public Relations Officer

Delta State Command

DSP Daniel Ndukwe Ekea

Police Public Relations Officer

Enugu State Command

INVESTIGATOR OF THE YEAR

CSP Mustapha Mohammed Musa

Divisional Police Officer

Ado Central Division, Ekiti State Command

SP Ogunmolasuyi Busola Mariam

O/C Anti-Piracy

Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos

SP Kasumu Rilwan Oluropo

O/C CP Tactical Team Ijanikin,

Area K Command, Lagos State Command

POLICE MEDICAL PERSONNEL OF THE YEAR

ACP Kazim Olakunle Olayemi

Medical Officer

Nigeria Police Medical Service, Oyo State

ACP Dere Yusuf Olalekan

Medical Officer

Nigeria Police Medical Services, Akure

CSP Ihegboro Minachiso

O/C Medical

Ogun State Police Medical

DETECTIVE OF THE YEAR

Inspector Adekola Joseph

Anti-Vice Intelligence Squad, Osun Command

Inspector Onyia Everistus

SCID, Enugu Command

Inspector Aminu Suleiman Jikamshi

Anti-car theft unit, SCID, Kano State Police Command

PATROL TEAM OF THE YEAR

Federal Safer Highway Patrol (Yabo-Argungu/Sanyinna Road)

Sokoto Command

Patrol Team From 40 PMF

Taraba Command

Operation Haba Maza Desert Intervention Squad (DIS)

Yobe State Command

POST-HUMOUS AWARD

Late SP Bako Angbashim

(DPO, AHOADA DIVISION)

Inspector Iroere Friday

51 PMF, Benin

Inspector Abe Olubunmi

IRT

Sergeant Kuden Elisha

51 PMF Benin

Sergeant Akpan Aniette

51 PMF Benin

Sergeant Friday Ejemito

51 PMF Benin

Sergeant Ayere Paul

IRT

DIVISIONAL POLICE OFFICER OF THE YEAR

SP Ojekunle Nurudeen Ishola

DPO, TARKA DIVISION, BENUE COMMAND

CSP Shaba Aliyu

DPO, EKPAN DIVISION, DELTA COMMAND

CSP Babayola Mohammed Musa

DPO, BWARI DIVISION, FCT COMMAND

AREA COMMANDER OF THE YEAR

ACP Muhammad Z. Musa

COMMANDER, POTISKUN, AREA COMMAND

ACP Shehu Alao

AREA COMMANDER, SAGAMU AREA COMMAND

ACP Obigwa Francis Obigwa psc

AREA COMMANDER, NEW KARU COMMAND

POLICE LEGAL OFFICER OF THE YEAR

ASP Madaki Wisdom Emmanuel

LEGAL SECTION FHQ

SP Yetunde Olabisi Cardoso

LEGAL SECTION, LAGOS COMMAND

Inspector Daniel Shagbaor Kwaghlaade

LEGAL SECTION, BENUE COMMAND

AWARD FOR GALLANTRY

CSP Alphouse Andrew

O/C Anti-Kidnapping Unit

Katsina State Command

SP Elaigwu Augustine

Commander, Counter Insurgency/

Joint Operation/FOB, Aguata, Anambra Command

DSP Ntul Sylvanus

EOD-CBRN/Commander

Base 13 Borno State Command

AWARD FOR INTEGRITY

SP Idris Ibrahim

Divisional Police Officer

Tafa Division, Kaduna State Command

SP Okoi Emmanuel Iferi

Commander,

Tactical Response, Zone 16

INSPECTOR-GENERAL OF POLICE RECOGNITION AWARDS

CP Olatunji Disu

CP RIVERS COMMAND

SPECIAL SQUAD I

Lagos State Command

DSP Isaac Solomon Iko-Oj

ICT Department

FCT Command

ASP Iro Shuaibu

Unit Commander

27 Squadron PMF, Katsina State Command

MEN OF 14 PMF

Adamawa State Command

ASP Godwin Hosea

Department Of Research & Planning

Force Headquarters, Abuja

Inspector Atagbede Eneojo

Special Forces

Imo State Command

COMMISSIONER OF POLICE OF THE YEAR

CP Olufemi Abaniwonda

CP DELTA COMMAND

CP Olatunji Rilwan Disu

CP RIVERS COMMAND

CP Aderemi Adeoye

CP ANAMBRA COMMAND

CP Danjuma Aboki

CP IMO COMMAND

CP Benneth Igweh

CP FCT COMMAND

IGP COMMENDATION

CSP Ameh Lydia E.

FORCE INSURANCE OFFICER

SP Moruf Akanbi Salami

OC SWAT OGUN STATE COMMAND

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

DCP Mohammed Sanusi

COMMANDER IRT

I must commend the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, on the maiden award and commendation because the new awards and commendation system will provide a fair platform for officers to be recognised and rewarded for their exceptional dedication and performance without relying solely on special promotions.

This is a renewed sense of pride and dedication among police officers, as they know their hard work and dedication will be acknowledged and celebrated appropriately.

I believe that the Awards and Commendations Ceremony will be sustained as it will motivate individuals or teams to strive for excellence, build morale and boost personnel engagement, foster a culture of appreciation and recognition, encourage continuous improvement and innovation, enhance the NPF’s reputation and competitiveness, build loyalty and commitment among personnel, inspire others to emulate the behaviour or achievements that led to the award, provide a platform for showcasing and celebrating success, and create a sense of pride and accomplishment among recipients.

Overall, the awards and commendations will be powerful tools for inspiring, motivating, and acknowledging exceptional contributions and performances within the Nigeria Police and its stakeholders.