It’s Finally Here: The Maiden Nigeria Police Awards And commendations, by Adewole Kehinde

“Vision sees the stars; mission carves the path to reach them….” ― Aloo Denish Obiero
On July 3, 2023, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, ordered the resuscitation of the awards and commendation system for the Nigeria Police Force, implemented under his administration’s guidance, to enhance motivation and encouragement among police officers.
The elite of Nigerian society and politics will gather at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja on Monday, April 15, 2024, under the chairmanship of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to present awards to deserving members of the Nigeria Police Force.
This historic event, organised in conjunction with Lenders Consult International, marks a significant milestone in the commitment of the 22nd Indigenous Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, to recognise and celebrate the exceptional contributions of officers to public safety, crime prevention, and community engagement.
The uniqueness of this award and commendation is that it now covers all officers involved in every major case, moving away from solely focusing on arresting officers or commanders.
Another unique thing about this award and commendation is that it is in line with the provisions of Section 92 of the Police Act 2020 and Order 68 of the Force Orders and Instructions and will be a milestone in recognising the collective efforts of all officers in upholding law and order in the nation.
The selection process for the awards involved nominations from all levels of the police force, followed by a meticulous review by a collation committee comprising senior officers and representatives from Lenders Consult International. This transparent and equitable process ensures that every deserving officer is recognized for their exceptional contributions.
There is no doubt that the nominees were meticulously selected, as can be seen from the list below:
CRIME BUSTER OF THE YEAR
CSP Odeyeyiwa Oladimeji
O/C Anti-Kidnapping Unit
Imo State Command
CSP Aliyu Shaba
Divisional Police Officer
Ekpan Division, Delta State Command
DSP Adeyemi Akeem
Team Leader
Monitoring Unit, Zone 2
COMMUNITY POLICING ADVOCATE OF THE YEAR
CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel Fipma, psc
Commissioner of Police
Kano State Command
CSP Adeniyi Adekunle
Divisional Police Officer
Kenta Division, Ogun State Command
SP Larrycarr Augustus Nwapi
Divisional Police Officer
C Division Jos, Plateau State Command
TRAFFIC WARDEN OF THE YEAR
GRADE I Salisu Haruna
Traffic Warden
Enugu State Command
GRADE II Abdullahi Ibrahim
Traffic Warden
Area Command Dutse, Jigawa State Command
GRADE III Alabi Kayode
Traffic Warden
Kwara State Command
POLICE SPORTS PERSON OF THE YEAR
CORPORAL Abbey Yetunde
International Super Flyweight Female Champion
Force Headquarters Abuja
CORPORAL Collins Obi
National Swimming Champion
Force Headquarters, Abuja
CONSTABLE Tombrapa Grikpa
Cycling Gold Medalist & African 200M Sprint Champion
Force Headquarters, Abuja
CYBERCRIME BUSTER OF THE YEAR
Nigeria Police Force National
Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NC)
Force Headquarters Abuja
ASP Zubairu Usman
O/C Cybercrime
Adamawa State Command
ASP Kabir Auwal
State Criminal Investigation Department,
Katsina State Command
POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER OF THE YEAR
SP Haruna Abdullahi
Police Public Relations Officer
Kano State Command
SP Edafe Bright
Police Public Relations Officer
Delta State Command
DSP Daniel Ndukwe Ekea
Police Public Relations Officer
Enugu State Command
INVESTIGATOR OF THE YEAR
CSP Mustapha Mohammed Musa
Divisional Police Officer
Ado Central Division, Ekiti State Command
SP Ogunmolasuyi Busola Mariam
O/C Anti-Piracy
Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos
SP Kasumu Rilwan Oluropo
O/C CP Tactical Team Ijanikin,
Area K Command, Lagos State Command
POLICE MEDICAL PERSONNEL OF THE YEAR
ACP Kazim Olakunle Olayemi
Medical Officer
Nigeria Police Medical Service, Oyo State
ACP Dere Yusuf Olalekan
Medical Officer
Nigeria Police Medical Services, Akure
CSP Ihegboro Minachiso
O/C Medical
Ogun State Police Medical
DETECTIVE OF THE YEAR
Inspector Adekola Joseph
Anti-Vice Intelligence Squad, Osun Command
Inspector Onyia Everistus
SCID, Enugu Command
Inspector Aminu Suleiman Jikamshi
Anti-car theft unit, SCID, Kano State Police Command
PATROL TEAM OF THE YEAR
Federal Safer Highway Patrol (Yabo-Argungu/Sanyinna Road)
Sokoto Command
Patrol Team From 40 PMF
Taraba Command
Operation Haba Maza Desert Intervention Squad (DIS)
Yobe State Command
POST-HUMOUS AWARD
Late SP Bako Angbashim
(DPO, AHOADA DIVISION)
Inspector Iroere Friday
51 PMF, Benin
Inspector Abe Olubunmi
IRT
Sergeant Kuden Elisha
51 PMF Benin
Sergeant Akpan Aniette
51 PMF Benin
Sergeant Friday Ejemito
51 PMF Benin
Sergeant Ayere Paul
IRT
DIVISIONAL POLICE OFFICER OF THE YEAR
SP Ojekunle Nurudeen Ishola
DPO, TARKA DIVISION, BENUE COMMAND
CSP Shaba Aliyu
DPO, EKPAN DIVISION, DELTA COMMAND
CSP Babayola Mohammed Musa
DPO, BWARI DIVISION, FCT COMMAND
AREA COMMANDER OF THE YEAR
ACP Muhammad Z. Musa
COMMANDER, POTISKUN, AREA COMMAND
ACP Shehu Alao
AREA COMMANDER, SAGAMU AREA COMMAND
ACP Obigwa Francis Obigwa psc
AREA COMMANDER, NEW KARU COMMAND
POLICE LEGAL OFFICER OF THE YEAR
ASP Madaki Wisdom Emmanuel
LEGAL SECTION FHQ
SP Yetunde Olabisi Cardoso
LEGAL SECTION, LAGOS COMMAND
Inspector Daniel Shagbaor Kwaghlaade
LEGAL SECTION, BENUE COMMAND
AWARD FOR GALLANTRY
CSP Alphouse Andrew
O/C Anti-Kidnapping Unit
Katsina State Command
SP Elaigwu Augustine
Commander, Counter Insurgency/
Joint Operation/FOB, Aguata, Anambra Command
DSP Ntul Sylvanus
EOD-CBRN/Commander
Base 13 Borno State Command
AWARD FOR INTEGRITY
SP Idris Ibrahim
Divisional Police Officer
Tafa Division, Kaduna State Command
SP Okoi Emmanuel Iferi
Commander,
Tactical Response, Zone 16
INSPECTOR-GENERAL OF POLICE RECOGNITION AWARDS
CP Olatunji Disu
CP RIVERS COMMAND
SPECIAL SQUAD I
Lagos State Command
DSP Isaac Solomon Iko-Oj
ICT Department
FCT Command
ASP Iro Shuaibu
Unit Commander
27 Squadron PMF, Katsina State Command
MEN OF 14 PMF
Adamawa State Command
ASP Godwin Hosea
Department Of Research & Planning
Force Headquarters, Abuja
Inspector Atagbede Eneojo
Special Forces
Imo State Command
COMMISSIONER OF POLICE OF THE YEAR
CP Olufemi Abaniwonda
CP DELTA COMMAND
CP Olatunji Rilwan Disu
CP RIVERS COMMAND
CP Aderemi Adeoye
CP ANAMBRA COMMAND
CP Danjuma Aboki
CP IMO COMMAND
CP Benneth Igweh
CP FCT COMMAND
IGP COMMENDATION
CSP Ameh Lydia E.
FORCE INSURANCE OFFICER
SP Moruf Akanbi Salami
OC SWAT OGUN STATE COMMAND
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
DCP Mohammed Sanusi
COMMANDER IRT
I must commend the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, on the maiden award and commendation because the new awards and commendation system will provide a fair platform for officers to be recognised and rewarded for their exceptional dedication and performance without relying solely on special promotions.
This is a renewed sense of pride and dedication among police officers, as they know their hard work and dedication will be acknowledged and celebrated appropriately.
I believe that the Awards and Commendations Ceremony will be sustained as it will motivate individuals or teams to strive for excellence, build morale and boost personnel engagement, foster a culture of appreciation and recognition, encourage continuous improvement and innovation, enhance the NPF’s reputation and competitiveness, build loyalty and commitment among personnel, inspire others to emulate the behaviour or achievements that led to the award, provide a platform for showcasing and celebrating success, and create a sense of pride and accomplishment among recipients.
Overall, the awards and commendations will be powerful tools for inspiring, motivating, and acknowledging exceptional contributions and performances within the Nigeria Police and its stakeholders.