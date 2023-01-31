It’s fallacious to say APC not loved in Anambra – Ezeudu

By Chimezie Anaso

Mr Lawrence Ezeudu, candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for Anaocha/Dunukofia/Njikoka Federal Constituency, says the party does not only exist in Anambra, but highly functional.

Ezeudu said this in an interview with newsmen on the sidelines of the APC grand presidential rally on Tuesday in Awka.

He said that the massive turnout of people to welcome Sen. Bola Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shettima was a testament to how much the party was accepted and loved in Anambra.

Ezeudu commended the Director-General of Budget and Planning Office, Mr Ben Akabueze, for his contributions to the growth of APC in Anambra through the many development initiatives he had attracted to the state.

He also thanked APC for giving Akabueze the opportunity to serve the party and the country meritoriously, adding that the state had benefited immensely from the party, in spite the misgivings.

The lawmaker, representing Dunukofia constituency in the House of Assembly, said contrary to what some people were thinking, APC and its candidates were popular in the state.

According to him, APC and all its candidates are very popular in Anambra.

“I have toured the 22 communities in Anaocha/Dunukofia/Njikoka federal constituency and the acceptability is awesome.

“To say that APC is not strong in Anambra is a huge fallacy.

“APC is a functional party, with structure from the ward to the state levels. That APC is not in power in the state does not mean it does not exist; the party has fielded candidates in all the elections conducted here.

“Maybe their efforts were not good enough to give them victory, but this time around, the party has in me, a man who not only wins elections but also, delivers quality representation.

“My people are so discerning to see these qualities and they are intelligent enough to vote APC,” he said.

Ezeudu assured the people of the federal constituency that he would be a strong voice at the National Assembly, speak truth to power on their behalf and influence laws that would impact their lives positively.

He said that his mission was not just to go to the national assembly to build toilets, school blocks, boreholes, clinics for his people, as he had done all that while in the state House of Assembly.

“My track record speaks for me. Among all the candidates who applied for the job of representing Anaocha/Dunukofia/Njikoka federal constituency at the national assembly, I am still adjudged the best.

“My primary objective is to go and work with others to checkmate executive lawlessness.

“I shall ensure that as a legislator, the executive arm will be in favour of the masses through their performance,” he said. (NAN)