Itire-Ikate LCDA chairman lays housing project foundation

Dr Ahmed Apatira, Chairman, Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos State, on Friday laid the foundation for construction of a housing project for residents in the community.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the housing project named: “Triple ‘I’ Apartments”, is situated at No. 18, Ikale St., Ijeshatedo area of Lagos.
Apatira, laying the foundation, said that the project was to assure the residents of the council’s commitment to improving their standard of living.
“One of the assurances of improving the standard of living of the residents prompted the undertaking of the ‘Triple I’ residential development,” he said.
The chairman, however, urged them to cooperate with the contractor for actualisation and delivery of the project within the stipulated time.
Also, Alhaji Ayinde Kushimo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Chairman, thanked the chairman for the laudable project.
Kushimo also appealed to the residents to cooperate with the council management so as to deliver more dividends of democracy to the community. (NAN)
