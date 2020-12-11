Itire-Ikate LCDA chairman lays housing project foundation

Dr Ahmed Apatira, Chairman, Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos State, on Friday laid the foundation for construction of a housing project for residents in the community.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the housing project named: “Triple ‘I’ Apartments”, is situated at No. 18, Ikale St., Ijeshatedo area of Lagos.

Apatira, laying the foundation, said that the project was to assure the residents of the council’s commitment to improving their standard of living.