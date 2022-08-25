ITF to train 27,000 youths before 2025

By Blessing Odega

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) says it projects to train 27,000 youths by the end of its strategic policy direction for 2022-2025.

The Director-General of the ITF, Sir Joseph Ari, said this at the 2022 half year performance review meeting on Thursday in Jos.

Ari said that the strategic policy direction for 2022-2025, entitled “Re-Engineering Skills for Sustainable Development,” was projected to train 27,000 youths.

He said the trained youths would be provided with the required start-up packs at the end of the policy.

He further said that the fund’s commercialisation efforts in the strategic policy would open new streams of income for the ITF.

Ari said that the review meeting was an avenue to thoroughly discuss the new strategy policy plan for 2022-2025.

The director-general said it was also meant to evaluate how the fund had impacted the human resource development sector in its 50 years of existence.

He said that the management of ITF were committed toward ensuring that the fund remained a leader in the human resource development sector.

The director-general added that the ITF would continuously provide credible and enduring leadership that would inspire its staff for the continued growth of the fund.

He commended the staff for being key drivers of the fund’s initiatives and programmes.

Ari told the staff of the fund that more could be achieved for its survival by their redoubled commitment, better work ethics and adherence to the ITF’s core values.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for the half year review was “Consolidating the Gains of HRD beyond 50 years of the ITF’s existence .(NAN)

