ITF set to implement judgment on jurisdiction of labour unions 

By Lucy Ogalue

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has reiterated willingness to implement provisions of the Court of Appeal judgment on jurisdiction of labour unions in the country.

Mr Abdullahi Tsoho, Head of Industrial Relations, Staff Welfare and Career Development, ITF, said this during a visit to the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in Abuja on Friday.

Tsoho, who led a delegation from the ITF said the aim of the visit was to leverage on the commission’s experience to implement the recent court judgement.

The delegation was jointly received by CAC’s Director of Human Resources, Olayemi Oyeniyi, President, Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC). Mr Suleiman Girei and some other executive members.

Oyeniyi, while receiving the team, reiterated the commission’s commitment to ensure effective management of labour relations.

He added that many agencies of government were also making moves to implement the court judgement.

On his part, Girei recalled the circumstances that led to their victory at the Court of Appeal.

He, therefore, pledged that SSASCGOC would continue to operate on the principles of dialogue and mutual respect to settle industrial disputes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Court of Appeal on July 28, held that SSASCGOC reserved the right to unionise senior staff from Grade Level seven and above in all statutory corporations and government-owned companies.

The judgment also reserved that Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations Civil Service Technical and Recreational Service Employers (AUPCTRE) can only unionise junior staff from level six downwards as provided by the labour laws.

The judgment was the aftermath of an appeal instituted by AUPCTRE against SSASCGOC.

The appeal was against the judgment of the National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja in Suit No. NICN/ABJ/125/2019 delivered on Dec. 17, 2019 by Hon. Justice O.Y Anuwe.

The notice of appeal, which was filed on Dec. 20, 2019, contained six grounds of appeal.

NAN reports that Justices of the Court of Appeal Ugochukwu Ogakwu, Mohammed Mustapha, and James Abundaga all consented to the landmark judgment.

The judgment put to rest the hitherto lingering arguments surrounding the jurisdictions of the two unions.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

