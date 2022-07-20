ITF seeks NASS’ support to amend Act

By Kingsley Okoye

The Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Mr Joseph Ari, has urged the National Assembly to support the agency in its quest to ament the Act setting up the fund to enhance global competitive skills of  Nigerians  in the labour market.Ari made the call at a one-day Public hearing on a Bill for an  Act to amend the Industrial Training Fund Act, organised by the Senate Committee  on Industries to get  inputs of stakeholders  on the proposed amendments.

The bill sponsored by Sen. Saidu Ahmed Alkali seeks to widen the scope of  operations of ITF on  provision of  training for acquisition of managerial, technical and entrepreneurial skills for  development in the public and private sectors of the economy.  Ari said  the  amendments  sought in  the  bill  would  expand the scope of its  operations and  enhance  its activities.” The  amendments are imperative now that unemployment in Nigeria has been estimated by the National Bureau of Statistics(NBS) in its unemployment and underemployment report of quarter four of  2020, to be over 23 million Nigerians despite several surveys  on existence of vacancies in several sectors of the national economy. “

But this vacancies  could not be filled because of the lack of requisite skills. “This,  underscores the need for all hands to be on deck to ensure that as many Nigerians as possible are equipped with relevant and contemporary skills.  “The amendments are equally pertinent, when you consider the recently released 2022 World Population Prospects by the Population Division of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs that projected that Nigeria’s population will hit 216 million by Nov 2022, and 375 million by 2050.   “Therefore,  if necessary measures are not put into place by empowering this youths  with skills for employability and entrepreneurship, the socio-economic problems that we are currently contending with in the country will conceivably escalate.  ” An  amendment of the act will enable  ITF  to expand its infrastructure to be able to accommodate as many Nigerians as possible that are willing to acquire skills for the national growth and development of the country”. Other stakeholders like the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigeria Union of Teachers ( NUT) , Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC) , Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission ( NIPC) , Nigeria Association of Small and Medium Enterprises ( NASME)  amongst  others in their separate presentations supported the amendments  proposed in the bill.The Chairman of the Committee, Sen Adetokunbo Abiru ( APC -Lagos) said the amendments sought in the ITF Act, were necessary towards making Nigeria move with global trends given the needs for  globally competitive skills  in the labour market.He said the ITF was in the process of addressing the absence of skills by Nigerians to take up some expatriate employments, giving the raising population in the country.Abiru said there was need for an  improved training of Nigerians  to meet the global skills required to compete in the labour  market, hence the call for  amendment of the act.According to him, the ITF over the years have contributed to the Industrial development in Nigeria.He, however, noted the urgent  need for ITF  to be reinforced to provide needed training to equip Nigerians with required skills  to compete locally and  globally in the job market.He said technical and vocational knowledge was not enough at the moment, saying that there was need to upscale and invest in human capital development via provision of digital and Information Technology (IT) related  skills to Nigerians.He urge the ITF to ensure the provision of global competitive training to Nigerians in their skills  acquisition centers across the country.He said the Senate would consider the inputs of stakeholders on the bill  to enact a legislation in the best interest of Nigerians.The President , Nigeria Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, (NASME), Mr Ajisefinni Tajudeen  said there was need for the proposed new ITF act to provide for the establishment of Its  training centers in the 774 local governments of the nation.(NAN)