ITF organises security awareness workshop for workers

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF), in collaboration with the Department of State Security (DSS), has begun a two-day security awareness and sensitisation workshop for members of its staff.



The Director-General of ITF, Mr Joseph Ari, declared the workshop open on Wednesday in Jos.

Ari said that the workshop was coming at a time the nation is bedevilled by insecurity.

He said that the organisation placed premium on the security of its workers.

He said the workshop was organised to enlighten the staff members on current security trends for their safety and security.



Ari further said that the workshop was important because the organisation is highly mobile with workers always on the move, predisposing them to several hazards.

He described the workshop as a demonstration of the management’s commitment to the improvement of the welfare of the workforce.

He charged the participants to pay rapt attention to the instructions and deploy them for their personal benefit and achievement of the organisational objectives.

Ari commended the state Director of Plateau Command of DSS for its contributions to the programme.

He expressed the hope that their expertise would help to heighten security consciousness among the participants.

Earlier, the state Director of DSS, Mr Albert Ogbole, described the workshop as apt and timely in view of the current happenings in the country.

Ogbole, represented by the Director of Operations, Mr Dayo Amawo, advised the participants to take the lectures seriously and make proper use of what they learnt.

Some of the participants said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the workshop would help to equip them on security matters.

Mr Yusuf Mohammed said he expected to get adequate security tips on how to be more security conscious.

Also, Mrs Sarah Bayo said she looked forward to getting necessary enlightenment on security, which could help her at home and office. (NAN)

