ITF organises security awareness workshop for officers

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) in collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday began a one-week security awareness and sensitisation workshop for its officers from across the federation.

Declaring open the event in Jos, Mr Joseph Ari, the Director-General of the fund, said the workshop was coming up at a time security challenges bedevilling the nation were becoming a daily occurrence.

Ari said the fund placed premium on the security of its staff, adding that the workshop aimed to enlighten the staff on the new trends and methods of mitigating security challenges and ensuring safety.

He said the workshop was salient as ITF was a mobile organisation whose staff were always on the move to engage with clients and stakeholders nationwide to impact the economy.

According to the director- general, the workshop will complement the efforts of the management in ensuring safety and security of its human and material resources in the various offices.

He expressed optimism that the lessons learnt would be utilised by the officers in adjusting their attitudes toward personal security.

Ari enjoined the participants to pay rapt attention to the instructions and hold dearly the advice given for their benefit and for the achievement of the organisation’s objectives.

Earlier in an address, the State Director of the DSS, Plateau Command, Mr Jumaat Bakare, said that the workshop was important and timely in view of current happenings in the country.

He also called on the participants to pay attention to the various lectures and utilise what they would learn at the workshop for their good and that of the nation.

A participant, Mr Yusuf Bayo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the workshop was necessary, and added that his expectation was to get security tips and become more security conscious.

Similarly, Mrs Sarai Newton said she was looking forward to getting security tips that she would utilise at home and work place. (NAN)

