ITF Launches framework for National Apprenticeship and Traineeship System to tackle unemployment

By Haruna Salami

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has launched the first framework for National Apprenticeship and

Traineeship System (NATS) to train youths on skills acquisition that will enable them to be self-reliant

and tackle unemployment in the country.

The Director General/Chief Executive, Sir Joseph Ari says that the launch is aimed at effectively

deploying skills acquisition as a vehicle for combatting unemployment, reducing poverty and the overall

growth and development of Nigeria.

According to him, the pathway to this current policy of National Apprenticeship and Traineeship System

(NATS) has come on account of a robust trajectory of vision formulation; noting that the vision threw up

strategies with short, medium and long-term goals.

He said “for the ITF to meaningfully drive this vision, the need to have partners of like minds became

imperative. Locally, the Nigerian Employers Consultative Association (NECA), the umbrella body of the

Organized Private Sector (OPS), and internationally, the Skills for Prosperity (S4P) UK, became readily

available.

“The firming up of partnership with these bodies gave rise to the First Skills Summit in March, 2022

where a new vision anchored on National Apprenticeship and Traineeship System was unveiled”.

“Since then, a lot of work has been done to strengthen this partnership”, adding that “issues like

inauguration/sensitization of stakeholders, development of framework and validation have been

successfully concluded and it shall witness the fruition of this laudable process, which is aimed at adding

value to the Federal Government’s job and wealth creation efforts”, he added.

The Framework according to Sir Ari, when implemented has the potential to drastically reduce

unemployment, while also affording the youths the opportunity to earn income while learning, enhance

eligibility for financial assistance while on training, and also engage a sizeable number of youths since it

does not require formal education as a prerequisite.

He also noted that, a functional NATS will ensure a structured approach to skills acquisition and

certification leading to an increase in the number of MSMEs and the expansion of existing ones, a

reduction in unemployment, underemployment, social vices and crime rates, and improvement in the

quality of services of Technicians and Craftsmen.

“Above all, enriching the NATS with international certification for the various vocational trades will

promote balanced employment and competition amongst our youths, just as it will serve as a viable

source of foreign earnings for the country through the export of skills.

“Our optimism on the potential of NATS to change the employment situation in Nigeria is premised on

the fact that countries such as Germany, China, Austria, the USA and others that at various times faced

similar challenges as we are contending with today completely altered their situations with greater

investments in skills acquisition and apprenticeship training”.

He stressed that the ITF is ready and open to collaboration, partnership, consultation and other forms of

engagement with all stakeholders to institutionalise NATS for employment generation, job and wealth

creation in our dear country.