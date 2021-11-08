ITF holds 2021 half year, 3rd quarter performance review

The Director General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph Ari, has said that the 2021 half year and third quarter review meeting would create the opportunity to look for ways to surpass its targets in all the fund’s Key Performance Indictors.

Ari disclosed this on Monday in Jos, during the 2021 half year and third quarter review meeting, with the theme “target setting and achievement in post COVID-19 era: the way forward for ITF”.

He further disclosed that beyond target setting, the deliberations made during the meeting would allow them think futuristically and innovatively to chart the roadmap for the ITF.

The DG said “envisage an ITF that would lubricate the industrial hub of the country by the way of ensuring that industries in the country operate optimally.

Ari urged participants in the meeting to listen attentively and contribute meaningfully to the discussion.

Earlier, the Director, Corporate planning Department, Mr James Abimbola, said that the review meeting is imperative as it will serve as an avenue for the Fund to benchmark its activities.

He revealed that with the use of the Key Performance Indictors, the Fund is able to assess its strengths and weaknesses. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...