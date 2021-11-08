ITF holds 2021 half year, 3rd quarter performance review

The Director General of the Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph Ari, has said that the 2021 half year and third quarter review meeting would create the opportunity to look for ways to surpass its targets in all the fund’ Key Performance Indictors.

Ari disclosed on Monday in Jos, during the 2021 half year and third quarter review meeting, with the theme “target and in COVID-19 era: the way forward for ITF”.

He further disclosed that beyond target setting, the deliberations made during the meeting would allow them think futuristically and innovatively to chart the roadmap for the ITF.

The DG said “envisage an ITF that would lubricate the hub of the country by the way of ensuring that industries in the country operate optimally.

Ari urged participants in the meeting to listen attentively and contribute meaningfully to the discussion.

Earlier, the Director, Corporate planning Department, Mr James Abimbola, said that the review meeting is imperative as it will serve as an avenue for the to benchmark its activities.

He revealed that with the use of the Key Performance Indictors, the is able to assess its strengths and weaknesses. (NAN)

