ITF establishes 2 new area offices, upgrades 4 units to departments

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF), has established two new Area Offices in Gombe and Ikorodu, Lagos State, its Director-General, Sir Joseph Ari, said on Tuesday in Jos.

Ari, who spoke at a ceremony to formally commence his second tenure, added that the outfit also upgraded four units to departments, bringing the number of departments to 14.

“The idea is to expand the scope of our operations to meet our statutory mandate.

“The legal, public affairs, internal audit, and standardisation and certification units have been upgraded to departments.