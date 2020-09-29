ITF establishes 2 new area offices, upgrades 4 units to departments

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF), has established two new Area Offices in Gombe and Ikorodu, Lagos State, its Director-General, Sir Joseph Ari, said on Tuesday in Jos.
Ari, who spoke at a ceremony to formally commence his second tenure, added that the outfit also upgraded four units to departments, bringing the number of departments to 14.
“The idea is to expand the scope of our operations to meet our statutory mandate.
“The legal, public affairs, internal audit, and standardisation and certification units have been upgraded to departments.
“As it stands, we now have 14 departments and two units – estate development and servi-com, and anti-corruption,” Ari said.
The ITF boss said that the new area offices and departments would commence operation “with immediate effect”.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had, in July, approved the reappointment of Ari as ITF boss for a second term, having completed his first tenure.
The second tenure commenced on September 26. (NAN)
