The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has distributed Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) certificates of registration to 6,606 beneficiaries in Bauchi State.

Mr Joseph Ari, the Director-General of ITF, at the formal presentation of the certificates to beneficiaries on Monday, in Bauchi, said that it was part of Federal Government’s post-COVID-19 interventions programme.

“Prior to the distributions, small and medium businesses have faced several challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,.

“These included limited financial resources, difficulty in accessing finances, insufficient management capacity and lack of adequate infrastructure, among others.

“This is part of the Federal Government’s post-Covid-19 pandemic survival intervention to support micro and small businesses to formalise their businesses.

“The Federal Government has approved the free registration of 6,606 business names in Bauchi State, while Abia, Lagos and Kano states will have 7,906, 9,084 and 8,406 respectively,’’ he said.

He said certificates were presented to 6,606 micro and small entrepreneurs, artisans, craftsmen/women in Bauchi state to formalise their businesses and urged them to take advantage of “this rare opportunity’’.

Ari, who is also the Chairman, Monitoring and Evaluation Sub-Committee of Micro Small Medium Enterprises Survival Fund, urged Bauchi State government to continue supporting ITF in implementation of its projects.

Responding, Alhaji Modibbo Ahmed, the Commissioner for Cooperative and MSME, commended the Federal Government and ITF for their impactful interventions across the country.

Ahmed pledged that Bauchi state government would continue to support federal projects in the state. (NAN)

