ITF disclaims recruitment advert

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has disclaimed a website:www.recruitmentbeam.com.ng/itf-recruitment/ with an advert notifying the General Public of “ITF Recruitment 2021/2022application portal”.

The Fund’s Director of Public Affairs, Suleyol Chagu, who signed the disclaimer and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jos, said the website listed criteria on how to apply for the recruitment including a link to the Fund’s official website atwww.itf.gov.ng.

Chagu said that the Industrial Training Fund wished to state that it did not engage the services of www.recruitmentbeam.com.ng/itf-recruitment/ to advertise any vacancies in the Fund, nor is it currently recruiting.

The disclaimer reiterated that in the event that the ITF planned to recruit, it would be in line with the extant Federal Civil Service Commission’s regulations guiding the operations of Ministries,Departments and Agencies (MDAs), which are strictly adhered to by the ITF.

It further said that all vacancies would be advertised in at least two newspapers circulating nationally, giving prospective candidates a minimum of six weeks within which to apply.

The director advised the general public and the Fund’s clients to be wary of fraudulent persons and/or groups whom were involved in defrauding members of the public or attempting to do so. (NAN)