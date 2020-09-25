ITF D-G lauds Gov. Lalong on peace efforts in Plateau

Share the news













The Director-General of Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Mr Joseph Ari, has lauded the peace efforts of Gov. Simon Lalong in Plateau. Ari made the commendation on Friday at the commencement of a three-day golf tournament in Jos, to celebrate his reappointment by President Muhammadu Buhari for another four years. He said that 300 golfers were gathered in the state because of the peace efforts of the governor, through his various community engagements and the strengthening of collaborations with the security agencies. “I want to commend the state government for the return of peace in the state; what is taking place here is that 300 golfers across the nation are here since Tuesday.

“The hotels have been fully booked; it goes to show that peace has returned and people are confident to come to Plateau,” he said. Ari described the event as a great boost to the tourism sector through income in the hospitality business, adding that it would have multiplier effects on the state’s economy. The ITF director-general thanked Lalong for his support in the discharge of his duties, assuring that he would continue to make the state proud. “I cannot but justify this love by doing well and making Plateau proud, as I am going out there to serve as a true ambassador of the state,” he said. Responding, Lalong expressed satisfaction at the confidence reposed in the state government to host the tournament, saying that the number of golfers who turned up for the event surpassed the projected number envisaged.

He said that the ITF director-general was reappointed for the second term because of his performance, and expressed the optimism that he would perform better now than he did in the first term. “Let me use this opportunity to thank those who worked with him because, without their support, he will not excel. “He has been a golfer even before his appointment as the D-G of ITF, so, the discipline and rules of golf had taught him well,” he said. Lalong assured Ari of the Plateau government’s support in the discharge of his duties and prayed that God would grant him the wisdom and strength to work diligently. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ari was reappointed for a second tenure of four tears in July. (NAN)

