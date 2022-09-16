ITF D-G calls for integration of vocational studies in schools’ curricula

By Cecilia Ijuo

Mr Josep Ari, the Director-General (D-G), Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has called for integration of vocational studies in schools’ curricular to address unemployment in Nigeria.

Ari said this at a meeting with the Director-General of the Nigerian Employees Consultative Association (NECA), Mr Wale-Smatt Oyerinde in Abuja.

The meeting was centered on effective execution of the Technical Skills Development Project.

It is a joint initiative by the ITF and NECA aimed at ensuring availability of middle-level manpower with the appropriate Technical and Vocational Skills to meet the identified needs of industries in Nigeria.

Ari said the change was necessary given the rising case of unemployment in the country.

“Unemployment is rising daily and we want more Nigerians to embrace skills acquisition because white collar jobs are becoming almost non-existent.’’

Ari pledged that ITF would continue to work with NECA and other relevant stakeholders toward finding lasting solution to the problem.

He said ITF was working towards ensuring a national apprenticeship training system.

According to him, Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is a veritable tool for changing the unemployment narrative of the country.

Ari said, “ITF and NECA are ready to empower Nigerians with the requisite skills.’’

Also speaking, the Director-General of NECA, Mr Wale-Smatt Oyerinde harped on development of the technical ability of Nigerians.

He said that most developed countries were driven by the technical ability of the people.

“Our country is faced with huge challenges and we need to join hands to tackle them.

“We have an unemployment rate of about 33 per cent with under employment rate of about 20 per cent.

“With these figures, we know that it has become imperative to deepen our collaboration,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ITF and NECA are training institutions that empower people in Hydraulics, Machining and Pipe-fitting (Plumbing) Welding and Fabrication among others. (NAN)

