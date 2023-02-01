ITF boss bags Leadership Public Service Person of the year award

By Cecilia Ijuo

The Director-General, Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Mr Joseph Ari, has been conferred with the Public Service Person of the year 2022.

Ari was conferred with the award at the 14th Edition of the Leadership Annual Conference and Awards ceremony in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Award was conferred on him for his home-grown initiatives, which widened existing skills acquisition programmes, which led to the training and empowerment of over 500,000 Nigerians, currently earning sustainable livelihood as paid employers and entrepreneurs.

The ITF boss, in an interview with newsmen on the significance of the award, said it would motivate him to do more in his service to humanity.

“The award will spur me to do more to serve humanity.

“If out of over 200 million people one is found worthy to be so recognised, what else can one do than to give the best for the greater good of Nigeria.

“It is not as if one is the best but God has made it possible to be found worthy to serve humanity in this capacity,,” he said.

Ari said he was dedicating the award to the staff of ITF for their dedication to duty, and under whose platform “I have been given the opportunity to demonstrate my capacities and potentials.”

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for finding him worthy for the job.

“I also dedicate this award to the Nigerian people whose destiny I have held in trust in the service that God has destined me to do.

“I will like to also appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for finding me worthy for me to explore and exploit my potentials in the service I am undertaking for the good people of Nigeria,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said political elites had the duty to ensure that elections and electoral dispute resolution processes were free fair and credible.

“Democracy, the rule of law and free and fair election of our governments are crucial.

“In every election cycle, the first casualty is the economy.

“There is always a reluctance to invest and consumers are careful not to spend their savings or be bullish in the stock market.

“This is sometimes because of the fear of electoral disturbances that might spiral out of control and make business and commerce impossible.” he said. (NAN)