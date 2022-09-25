Italian envoy pledges synergy with NCPC

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E Ambassador Stefanor DE LEO has pledged his support and cooperation for the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, NCPC in airlifting the intending pilgrims to Rome.

LEO disclosed this in Abuja recently while playing host to the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev Dr Yakubu Pam who paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja .

The Envoy assured the NCPC boss that he would continue to cooperate and support the activities of the Commission especially in the area of visa procurement for intending pilgrims in line with the operational guidelines of the Embassy.

He affirmed that Italy and Nigeria have robust bilateral relationship that has spanned decades.

According to him, the Italian Embassy in Abuja functions separately from the Italian Consulate in Lagos which operates independently as far as visa procurement is concerned.

He stressed the need for effective collaboration between the Embassy, the Commission and the Consulate.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev Dr Yakubu Pam said he was at the Embassy to seek further collaboration with the Ambassador.

Pam thanked ambassador for all the support the Commission had enjoyed under his leadership since he assumed duty as the Italian Ambassador to Nigeria.

He promised to strengthen such mutually beneficial relationship.

The NCPC helmsman intimated his guest that the Commission plans to embark on a Pilgrimage exercise to Rome and Israel on 16th October, 2022.

He hinted that the planned Pilgrimage exercise to Rome would afford the pilgrims the opportunity to have Papal audience with the Holy SEE at the Vatican.

The NCPC boss sought the cooperation of the Italian ambassador to Nigeria to facilitate visa procurement for intending pilgrims to Rome.

Pam affirmed that the Commission and the Embassy have a long standing relationship on pilgrimage over the years.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

