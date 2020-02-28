Italian-based Nigerian footballer diagnosed with coronavirus

An Italian-based Nigerian footballer, King Udoh has become the first player to be diagnosed with coronavirus.

While the BBC in its live update identified Udoh reported in a live update as the player infected by the virus, La Gazzetta dello Sport, disclosed that he caught the virus while on a train ride to visit his parents in nearby Emilia.

Udoh, who started his career with Reggiana before moving to Juventus in 2011, was said to have “put himself in voluntary quarantine” when he suspected that he was infected with the virus.