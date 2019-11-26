It makes no sense for Spurs to sign Ibrahimovic, says Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur are not pursuing Zlatan Ibrahimovic as a potential signing because the Premier League club have a top striker in Harry Kane, manager Jose Mourinho said on Monday.



Ibrahimovic spent one-and-a-half seasons with Manchester United under Mourinho, where he scored 29 goals and helped the club win the League Cup and Europa League, before joining Los Angeles Galaxy.

The 38-year-old Swede, who also played under Mourinho at Inter Milan, is a free agent after leaving the MLS side this month.

“It doesn’t make any sense for a striker of Zlatan’s dimension to come to a club where we have Harry Kane.

“You are right about the connection (to Ibrahimovic). I would say we have one of the top strikers in England,”Mourinho told reporters ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League group game against Olympiakos.

Spurs reached the Champions League final under Mauricio Pochettino last season but Mourinho, who replaced the Argentine manager last week, is not looking that far ahead.

“With these boys I will never be afraid of any Champions League match.

“We need to qualify. It’s only when my teams arrive in the quarter-finals that I start thinking that we have a chance. In this moment we are far from it.

“Every Champions League campaign there are details around your success or failure.

How many times I lost on penalties or in the last minute. Details make the difference.

“As for Spurs last season, they had little details for them. VAR was with them (against Manchester City).

The Lucas (Moura) goal in Amsterdam (against Ajax). To arrive in the final is an achievement but not history,” Mourinho said.

The Portuguese also said that Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, whose contract runs out this season, was committed to the club.

“I’ve spoken with him..The important thing is that he’s committed with us so let’s not talk about his future.

“My decisions about starting him or not starting, selecting or not selecting, will be based on a perspective of a future. I cannot hide that,” Mourinho said.

Spurs, who are second in Group B behind Bayern Munich, can secure qualification for the last 16 with victory over the winless Greek side.(Reuters/NAN)