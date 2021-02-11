Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue says it is too early to talk about 2023 general elections as there are so many issues to address. The governor who said this at an interactive session with newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, said that he would rather concentrate on providing dividends of democracy for his people. “What we need to do now is to provide dividends of democracy especially security for our people,“ he said.

He added that the state has about 800,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) taking refuge in camps adding that his main concern was to ensure their welfare. Ortom said the state was doing its best within its limited resources with support from some organisations and individuals to cater for them. “My primary concern now as a leader is for leaders at federal, states and local government levels to put heads together to tackle security food challenges in the country,“ he said.

He said that there was need to regulate the influx of illegal aliens into the country to check the rate of insecurity. On rotational presidency, the governor said the political decides which part of the country to zone the position to. “When the time comes the parties will decide where they want it to go,“ he said. (NAN)