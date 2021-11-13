ISWAP on rampage after airstrikes, kills military commander, destroys telecom masts

Hours after top Commanders of the Islamic State of Africa Province (ISWAP) were killed by military airstrikes, fighters of the sect have launched attacks in Askira Uba, Mulai, Ngamdu and Buniyadi in the North-East.

Some of the latest casualties PRNigeria gathered included a military commander who was leading reinforcement troops and some soldiers.

PRNigeria had reported that scores of the ISWAP commanders were eliminated and others injured on Friday by sustained aerial bombardments from the military jets, when they were a meeting with new leader, Sani Shuwaram, at Sabon Tumbun and Jibularam, in Marte Local Government Area in Borno State.

In what seems like a reprisal, the insurgents, on several gun trucks stormed some communities to avenge the loss of top commanders.

An intelligence officer told PRNigeria that the terrorists were ‘misbehaving after heavy losses.’

The source said: “The ISWAP terrorists, who invaded the Askira Uba town destroyed telecommunication masts with guns and other firearms in possession, forcing residents to flee.

“A military commander was killed in an ambush while leading troops on reinforcement operation. Some soldiers were also killed.

“Another group of terrorists attacked Mulai village, to Maiduguri and rustled some cattle while another gang of fighters attacked a communication mast and health centre in Buni Yadi, Yobe State and carted away generator set and drugs.

“Meanwhile, at Ngamdu, in Kaga Local Government of Borno, ISWAP terrorists suffered a devastating blow in the hands of the troops, unfortunately, three Special Force operatives paid the sacrifice the encounter.”

By PRNigeria

