ISWAP Fighters Abduct Passengers along Maiduguri- Damaturu Road

November 3, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News 0



Terrorists from the Islamic State of the West African Province(ISWAP) have reportedly abducted five travellers along the Damaturu-Maiduguri on Tuesday.

PRNigeria gathered incident occurred about 3 pm at  Tamsukau in Kaga LGA, which was about 7km away from Ngamdu, a Super Camp of the Nigerian Military.

The insurgents who dressed in uniforms, set up a checkpoint which the commuters mistook to be soldiers.

A credible source told PRNigeria terrorists took away three passengers vehicles but later released the vehicles and some passengers, five passengers with them.

The  source said: “The attack was suspected to be carried out by Abou Aseyia who was recently appointed as the Ameerul Fiya (Chief of Militant forces), in charge of Sambisa forest.”

The terrorists’ Commander who rode on 13 gun trucks, two MRAP and one Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), had conducted many failed attacks in Ngamdu, Katarko in Yobe state and Damboa Local Government where several were killed by of Operations Hadin Kai.

By PRNigeria

Tags: , , , , , ,