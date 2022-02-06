ISWAP families relocating as military airstrikes kill ranking commanders in Marte





Family members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) are relocating after military airstrikes killed four high-ranking commanders of the terrorist group in Marte, Borno State.

An intelligence source in the axis told PRNigeria that the senior Commanders were eliminated during recently coordinated airstrikes targeting the terrorists’ strongholds in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

Military fighter aircraft, including Super Tucano belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) ‘aggressively’ raided ISWAP camps in the weeklong sustained aerial attacks.

“Those killed are Amir Abdulrahman of Abbaganaram; Imam Tujja, Imam of Bukar Mairam; Malam Ibrahim, Amir of Jubularam and Bakura Imar, another high ranking ISWAP Commander among several foot soldiers of the terrorist group.

“While some wounded terrorists were evacuated to Kirta Wulgo for Medical attention, we are aware of movements of their women and children towards Buningil, Bakkassi, Doron Liman, and Daban Alfa.

“I am not aware if the vulnerable people especially the women and children being relocated are going to surrender to the Nigerian troops,” the source concluded

By PRNigeria

