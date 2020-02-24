ISWAP camp in disarray as Amir Abba-Gana emerges factional leader -Report

25 high profile terrorist commanders killed since Jan.2020

.As more fighters grew war weary, opts to surrender

The Boko Haram splinter group, Islamic State in West Africa (ISWAP) camp is currently in disarray as infighting has further factionalised the insurgents especially with the appointment of Amir Abba-Gana as the new factional leader.

Sources informed PRNigeria on Monday that ISWAP Abba-Gana as new factional leader for the group following the elimination of Ba’a Idirisa, by the sect group on February 9, 2019. Ba’a Idirisa who replaced Abu-Mossad Albarnawee both biological children of Late Muhammad Yusuf, three months ago, was assassinated along with three other Commanders (following) an (alleged) attempt to surrender and renounce the war.

Intelligence sources noted that further on the spot assessment conducted on the Jihadists group had revealed that about 25 high profile Boko Haram Terrorist Commanders were killed within the past two months following intensified military raid in the North-eastern Lake Chad, while many others fled the lake chad general area to the neighbouring countries of Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

The massive death was confirmed to have been caused by Undetonated Improvised explosive Devices(UIED’s), used to fortify the camps by the insurgents.

It was also revealed that the Tumbus are now virtually left in the hands of local inhabitants who were forcefully recruited or abducted into the sect mostly from Mobbar, Abadan, Guzamalla, Kukawa and Marte Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno State, North East Nigeria.

The local terrorists fighters were also said to have been forcibly recruited along with some few Budumas who stayed back to hold ground in anticipation for elevation in status which mostly can not operate some of the supporting weapons left by the feeing commanders.

The source equally noted that two foreign terrorist sponsors were killed during the air raid and ground assault by the Nigerian troops. During this operation, sources revealed, all other foreign commanders fled living behind only one suspected to be moving around Tumbun Kibiya, Tumbun Alura, Tumbun Kurna and Kayewa where the few commanders and special forces fighters relocated to after striking Sabon Tumbun and Tudun Wulgo recently.

There was also anticipation from Intelligence sources of an imminent and “massive protest in the ISWAP camps as some fighters started accusing the leadership of misleading them while on the other hand, mothers of the trained infants fighters are also calling on their children to lay down their arms in order not to be killed convincing them to surrender”.

By PRNigeria