ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists massacre party goers in Geidam



Terrorists suspected to either be members of ISWAP or Boko Haram have massacred scores of party goers in Gaidam Local Government of Yobe State.

PRNigeria gathered that the terrorists sneaked into the town and stormed a local joint where they sell alcohol and dog meat.

In a deliberate effort to avoid attracting the attention of the military, the terrorists tied their victims and slaughtered them with sharp knives.

One of the sources told PRNigeria that some of the victims had their heads severed and placed on their bodies.

By PRNigeria

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

