ISWAP/Boko Haram frees Alooma of UNHCR, Christian Cleric, Security Personnel, others

A terrorist group has State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has released security personnel, humanitarian workers including a staff of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Abubakar Garba Idris, popularly known as (Alooma).

PRNigeria reported others released include a businessman, Christian cleric, civil servants and other civilians who were abducted during attacks on towns, IDPs Camps and along Damaturu-Maiduguri Highways.

PRNigeria said it howeverv could not confirm which of the terrorists groups between ISWAP and Boko Haram freed the captives.

An intelligence source told PRNigeria that some of the freed captives are undergoing medical and military check with the troops in Maiduguri before they would be released to their families.

Alooma, who was Senior Protection Assistant with the UNHCR was abducted along Damaturu-Maiduguri Road, Borno State in January 2, 2021.

PRNigeria had reported then that the insurgents attacked some convoy of commuters near Matari village between Minok to Jakana road where Alooma was kidnapped around 8.30 am Saturday morning.

The Boko Haram insurgents who had appeared in military uniforms mounted a roadblock on the highway with three Hilux vans and motorcycles.

The sources had told PRNigeria that: “While searching the passengers, Idris attempted to throw away his Identification Card but on the process, one of the insurgents sighted him. He was then asked to step down from the vehicle along with two other passengers, while the rest of the passengers were ask to continue with their journey.”

By PRNigeria