ISWAP ambushes Military Convoy, same day troops repelled another attack on base





Terrorists loyal to the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) have killed at least seven Nigerian soldiers and four local vigilantes at Marte-Dikwa axis of Borno State.

PRNigeria gathered that the terrorists had planted IED on the road for a military convoy traveling to Maiduguri from Marte.

The convoy of the military vehicles was escorting soldiers that were granted leave pass from Marte unit.

An intelligence operative told PRNigeria that the troops were ambushed around Ala village situated between Marte-Dikwa town.

“One of the military vehicles stepped on the IED planted by the terrorists.

“The terrorists who were hidden around the spot opened fire at the other convoys, leading to the death of at least seven soldiers and four local security vigilantes who are part of the convoy,” he said.

The ambush is some of ISWAP’s strategies as it consolidates its hold on Sambisa after Boko Haram’s withdrwal. The fighters are led by Aboubacar Oucacha Fiya.

PRNigeria further gathered that the latest ambush happened on Thursday, the same day Nigerian Troops repelled ISWAP’s attacks at a military base in Malam Fatori in Borno State and Babangida Community in Yobe State.

PRNigeria

