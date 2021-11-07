ISWAP abducts royal family members of Askira Uba Emirate









The Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP, have abducted a 50-year-old man identified as Mohammed Askira, alongside his two brothers who belong to the royal family of Askira Uba Emirate of Borno State.

PRNigeria gathered that they were kidnapped while travelling to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital after attending a function in Askira Uba town.

Sources said the 50-year-old man, and his siblings are all brothers to the present Emir of Askira Uba.

As ISWAP terrorists intensify their kidnapping activities in that axis there is growing concern over the activities of informants who leaked information on movements of security personnel and other personalities to terrorist groups in the axis.

Just recently, the terror group appointed Wali Sani Shuwaram, a 45-year-old as the new Leader (Wali) of ISWAP in Lake Chad.

By PRNigeria

