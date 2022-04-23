Isu-Aniocha Killings: Police declare 12 wanted for act of terrorism, others

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigeria Police Force has declared wanted the twelve persons in connection with a case of conspiracy, murder, armed robbery, and act of terrorism in Isu-Aniocha, Awka North LGA of Anambra State, Nigeria.

In a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters Abuja, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi revealed that the police had earlier secured a court order to declare wanted the suspects.

He disclosed that Edward Okoye (aka Stone), had in conjunction with others shot two men dead among other criminal acts perpetrated.

He stated,”The Nigeria Police Force hereby declare wanted the following twelve (12) persons in connection with a case of conspiracy, murder, armed robbery, act of terrorism, kidnapping, cultism and unlawful possession of firearms, housebreaking, burglary, malicious damage, and conduct likely to cause breach of public peace in Isu-Aniocha, Awka North LGA of Anambra State, Nigeria;

i. Edward Okoye (aka Stone) vii. Donatus Okeke

ii. Onyemazi Ngini viii. Onyebuchi Nwekeizu Okoye

iii. Nonso Eboh ix. Chukwuka Onyibor

iv. Chukwujekwu Anaekeokwu x. Chuka Ilodigwe

v. Chinedu Nwoye Okoye xi. Nonso Awusionwu Obinna

vi. Cosmos Okonkwo xii. Chukwujekwu Okoye

“The Police had earlier secured a court order to declare wanted the suspects, all male of Igbo extraction with ages ranging from 25 years to 55 years old, natives of Isu-Aniocha, Awka North LGA of Anambra State with heights between 1.5m to 1.7m.

“Edward Okoye (aka Stone), had in conjunction with others shot two men dead – one Ifeanyi Anazoba (aka Ichafu) and one Chukwuebuka Amodo (aka Mutum) at a burial function in Umuzuocha Town Hall, Awka South of Anambra State on 19th January, 2019, beheaded them and burnt their bodies beyond recognition; kidnapped two others, and vandalized two properties valued at over 1.2 billion Naira. The suspects equally attacked and brutalized some mobile police officers detailed to restore calm to the community.

“The Nigeria Police Force therefore urges all well-meaning members of the general public to assist the police with useful information which would facilitate their arrest and ensure they are brought to justice. This can be done through 08036012082. It further assures that justice would not just be done in the matter, but would be seen by all parties in the matter, to have been done as the police will leave no stone unturned in unravelling the ugly and criminal incident.”

