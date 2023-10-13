Israel’ll not stop fighting until Hamas loses military potential – Foreign ministry

By Emmanuel Yashim

Israel will not stop fighting until the Palestinian Hamas movement will no longer have any military potential, Foreign Ministry spokesman Walid Abu Haya told Sputnik on Friday.

“We will see the end of this war once Hamas loses its military potential,” the spokesman said.

In recent years, Hamas has refused to accept the Middle East Qaurtet’s terms on settlement, including recognition of agreements between the Palestinians and Israel, preventing the organization from becoming a political party, Abu Haya added.

The spokesman also said that there is no difference between Hamas and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) as their goal is to “exterminate the Jewish people.” (Sputnik/NAN)

