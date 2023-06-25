Israeli settlers again attack Palestinians in West Bank

By Emmanuel Yashim

There was renewed violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Saturday.

Several dozen Israelis entered a village north of Ramallah and set fire to Palestinians’ vehicles and buildings, according to reports.

The Israeli army said there were confrontations between Israelis and Palestinians and that the security forces had been deployed to break up the violence.

One Israeli citizen was arrested.

One soldier was injured by a stone thrown at him.

“The Israeli army will continue to take firm action against all acts of violence and destruction of property,” the army said in a statement.

“The Israeli army condemns such nationalist crimes that lead to escalation,” it added.

The latest violence comes after a Palestinian opened fire on Israeli security forces at a crossing north of Jerusalem on Friday night, according to Israeli sources.

He was shot dead.

There have been several outbreaks of violence by settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank since a fatal attack by two Palestinians on four Israelis in the region on Tuesday.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid tweeted, “Settler violence crosses every line.”

The German Ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, expressed “shock” at the new fighting.

“The latest terrorist attacks cannot be used as an excuse,” he tweeted.

Israel is responsible for the security of all residents of the occupied territories, he said.

The security situation in Israel and the Palestinian territories has been tense for months.

Since the beginning of the year, 24 people have died in attacks.

In the same period, 139 Palestinians have been shot dead, mostly in Israeli military operations and confrontations but also after attacks of their own.

Israel took control of the West Bank and East Jerusalem during the 1967 Six-Day War.

Palestinians claim the territories for their own state. (dpa/NAN)

