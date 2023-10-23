Israeli military: Hezbollah rocket attack foiled overnight

Israel’s military on Monday said it foiled a planned rocket attack by Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah overnight.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that they struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon, including a military compound and an observation post.

“Four Hezbollah terrorist cells operating on the border with Lebanon were struck.’’The IDF said that the cells had planned to fire an anti-tank missile at the Israeli town of Shlomi.Since Israel launched massive airstrikes on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the Hamas massacres on Oct. 7.There have been increasingly more violent incidents on the border between Israel and southern Lebanon, which Hezbollah exerts control over.Deaths have been reported on both sides.In view of the escalation of attacks by the Hezbollah, Israel wanted to clear more towns in the north of the country.Defence Minister Yoav Galant said on the weekend that he had approved the evacuation of 14 more communities close to the Lebanese border. A week ago, Israel had already declared a four-kilometre exclusion zone in the border area with Lebanon.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hezbollah against opening a second front in its conflict with Gaza-ruling Hamas, as that would be the mistake of a lifetime. (dpa/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

