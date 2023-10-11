Israeli military destroys Hamas radar system in air strikes on Gaza

The Israeli Air Force has said it destroyed a radar system used by Hamas, the Islamist militant group that rules the Gaza Strip, during attacks on the coastal enclave.

“Fighter jets destroyed an advanced detection system developed by the Hamas terrorist organisation that was used to detect aircraft over the Gaza Strip.’’Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The IDF said that Hamas, over the years, had developed a high-quality camera network hidden in water tanks on rooftops throughout the Gaza Strip.The military said the network was destroyed within minutes with attacks on various targets on Tuesday.This deprived Hamas of the ability to create a broad picture of the sky with the aim of attacking missiles, the IDF said. (dpa/NAN)

