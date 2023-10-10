Israeli communities near Gaza border nearly completely evacuated

Emmanuel Yashim

Ahead of a possible ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, Israel has almost completely evacuated the communities situated near the border of the Palestinian territory.

Almost all residents in these areas have been moved to safer locations, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Tuesday.

He said there were a few people who stayed behind, either by choice or necessity.Any Palestinian approaching the barrier with Israel would be shot, he said.The Israeli military said earlier that it had retaken full control of the border with Gaza, after Hamas militants at the weekend fired thousands of rockets.They fired thousands of rockets that breached border defences and went on a rampage that left some 900 people dead and 2,600 injured in Israel.Several hundred people have been killed in Gaza in retaliatory strikes by the Israeli air force.Meanwhile, the Israeli army has denied that anyone has officially called on residents of the Gaza Strip to leave the area and head to Egypt.Reacting on Tuesday on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) headed by Herzi Halavi. said: “In recent days, the IDF has been instructing the population inside the Gaza Strip to distance themselves from designated areas.“We emphasise that there is no official call by Israel for residents of the Gaza Strip to exit into Egypt,” the IDF wrote. (dpa/NAN)

