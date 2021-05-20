Israeli army ‘neutralises’ Hamas tunnel system in Gaza

Israel’s army on Thursday said it had “neutralised” an extensive tunnel dug Hamas militants in Gaza Strip.

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said its fighter jets destroyed more than 90km of tunnels that make up underground known as Metro, which is referred to as a “city under city.”

IDF said that its aerial assault and artillery bombardment continued overnight, hitting targets including house of a Hamas commander in Khan Yunis, a Hamas arms factory and rocket launchers.

The Israeli army said that the tunnels were built over five years and allowed Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, to ammunition, fighters and food within the coastal strip.

The operation followed denials Israel and Hamas that a ceasefire was in the works, amid pressure two sides from the United States to end their fighting.

More rockets were fired Palestinians at Israeli towns after midnight on Thursday.

According to the IDF 4,070 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip in Israel’s direction over the past and a half. (dpa/NAN)

