Israeli Amb. assures NCPC of safe pilgrimage

By Bridget Ikyado

Amb. Michael Freeman, Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, has assured Nigerians of their safety while in Israel for pilgrimage.

He said this when he visited the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air Peace Nigeria, Mr Allen Onyema also visited Pam.

“We have had a conversation on how to improve things for pilgrims.

“We should be very clear that Israel welcomes all Nigerians to come and visit the country.

“Both Christians, Muslims and others, we want people to come visit, also the diverse countries like Germany, and Mexico.

“We will be celebrating 75years since Israel have had their independence.

“ That to me seems like a fantastic opportunity for people to come to visit, to pay pilgrimage to the only country in the world with 3,000 years of history, maybe more.’’

He expressed happiness working with the NCPC, while praying for a better and beneficial relationship among the countries.

“We are very excited to work with you, we have a true opportunity to work together, to grow together, we are always pushing to see how we can get more pilgrims.

“We have a lot of work to do to put all these together, so I say thank you for your guidance, your energy, your team, and everything you do.

“I am confident that together we will be able to provide easy and better access to Israel and more opportunities so that people can go and visit the holy Land,’’ he said.

Responding, Pam thanked both the Air Peace CEO and the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria for their visit and concern on the plight of Nigerian pilgrims.

“My own friend and brother the CEO of Air Peace, we are happy to have you.

“We are very humble to receive the ambassador of Israel here in your capacity as somebody who represents the whole of Israel to Nigeria.

“Your word and presence is an authority.

“We met in Israel where we discussed a number of issues, like issues of agriculture, direct flight.

“We also went to see the minister of tourism, we all have the same agenda.

“The aim is to ease the struggle of pilgrims, to make sure that if we have direct flights, the price of flight will be moderate.

“We are glad to hear that it is already in progress and very soon we will hear the good news, in the right time it will be communicated to us.’’

Earlier, Onyema, whose airline would be used to convey the 2022 pilgrims to Israel, thanked the Commission for believing in their own.

Onyema assured the commission of safety and quality service delivery.

“Your choice of airline is much desired for conducting direct flight operations into and out of Israel.

“Air peace has long been in a relationship with Israel.

According to the CEO, his passion for aviation has made him to be careful and more concerned of the passengers. (NAN)

